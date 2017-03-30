OPP seek driver after car rammed a cruiser on Hwy 401 in Toronto

TORONTO — Police say they're looking for a driver who rammed an OPP cruiser with his car on Highway 401 in east-end Toronto early Thursday.

Provincial police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says an officer noticed a vehicle without plates and pulled up beside it to get a look at the driver.

Schmidt says it's alleged that the driver looked over at the officer and then "intentionally rammed" the cruiser.

He says the collision caused the officer to briefly lose control.

Schmidt says the officer followed the vehicle, but did not begin a pursuit, and lost the vehicle when it left the highway.