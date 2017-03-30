Police charge self-professed Toronto psychic with practising witchcraft
TORONTO — Police in Toronto say they've charged a 37-year-old man with practising witchcraft.
Investigators say the accused advertised his services as an astrologer and psychic in February and March.
They allege a 44-year-old man who consulted the accused for psychic services earlier this month was told a sick family member had been the victim of an evil spirit.
Police say the man was allegedly charged $101,000 to remove the evil spirit.
They say Murali Muthyalu, a visitor from India, is charged with practising witchcraft, fraud over $5,000, and extortion.
Investigators allege the accused used an alias of Master Raghav and are asking anyone who has had dealings with him to contact police.
