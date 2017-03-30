Museum and gallery security in the age of the 'Big Loonie' theft

If the idea of art theft conjures images of Vincent Cassel artfully combining dance and martial arts to shimmy past lasers to nick a jewelled egg in Ocean’s Twelve, keep dreaming.

Though thieves in Berlin successfully made off with a 100-kilogram gold coin from the Bode Museum earlier this week, houses of art and artefacts don’t exactly need to add extra lasers any time soon.

The market for fine art is not what Thomas Crown would have you believe, say experts.

“This is an isolated incident,” Mark Starling, president of fine art exhibition and transport company PACART, told Metro News. "The days of To Catch A Thief are really not that frequent in the industry.”

The coin theft was strategic, he said, with the gold potentially more valuable if it was melted down.

"The ROM probably doesn't have to worry that someone's going to go in and steal one of the mummies or dinosaurs," he said. "If they've got raw gold sitting around, I'd be more careful about that."

Requests for comment from the Royal Ontario Museum and Art Gallery of Ontario were not returned before press time, though experts say it’s no surprise they wouldn’t want to divulge security details.

Unsophisticated criminals carry out most theft from galleries and museums, experts say, and often the culprits are employees who either wrongly believe they can easily resell the goods or simply took a shining to a piece.

International law enforcement agencies and art traders alike are on high alert for stolen goods, making recognizable art a bad gamble for potential thieves, says Chris Mathers, a security consultant and former organized crime specialist with the RCMP.