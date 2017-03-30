Enjoy the dry commute to work — it’s going to be messy later

Enjoy the dry Thursday morning commute, Toronto, but pack an umbrella.

Rain is expected to sweep into the GTA Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada said. In Toronto, it’ll likely begin around 4 p.m. — just in time for a slippery drive home.

“It will likely begin as some snow mixed with rain, then change over to rain by Thursday evening,” said Environment Canada in a special weather statement.

Freezing rain is also possible late Thursday night, when temperatures will dip to just above zero.

“Caution is advised for travel due to potentially slippery roads prior to the changeover to rain,” Environment Canada said.

Between 15 and 25 mm could fall before the rainfall tapers off Friday night — less than the 25 to 40 mm Environment Canada originally forecast early Wednesday.

Areas northwest of Toronto, including Caledon, were under a freezing-rain warning early Thursday. Environment Canada said gusts of wind and ice buildup could cause tree branches to break, dangerous driving conditions and even sporadic power outages.

While the rain drenches the city, temperatures will feel noticeably cooler than the past week, with highs of 4 C in Environment Canada’s forecast through Friday. Warmth will return on Saturday, when a high of 9 C is expected.