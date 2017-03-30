Two girls and 21-year-old man killed in head-on crash near Caledonia

Three people are dead after a head-on crash between two vehicles south of Caledonia Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Hwy. 6, between Fourth and Fifth lines in Haldimand County, when a vehicle travelling north on the highway collided with a southbound passenger van carrying seven youths, Ontario Provincial Police said.

One of the two vehicles rolled after the impact, ending up on the highway’s west ditch, OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said.

The passenger van was being driven by a 27-year-old man from the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation, said the OPP.

Two girls from the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation, aged 12 and 14, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 21-year-old man from the Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, was also killed in the crash.

Others injured in the collision were taken to both Hagersville Hospital and Hamilton General Hospital, ORNGE air ambulance service said. It is not clear how many patients there are in total, or the extent of the injuries of those who survived.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Sanchuk said.

According to a notice posted to the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation’s website, classes at Lloyd S. King Elementary School will be cancelled Thursday and victims’ services will be on-hand at the MNCFN Community Centre.

Though the victims haven’t been formally identified, condolences poured in via the First Nation’s Facebook page, where updates on the situation were posted overnight.