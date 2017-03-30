Toronto plans pre-emptive strike against gypsy moths

The very hungry caterpillars are coming.

Gypsy moths are posed for an invasion this summer, according to city staff.

Matthew Cutler, spokesman for Parks, Forestry and Recreation, told Metro that staff have analyzed the numbers of the pests collected last fall and predict they’ll reach infestation levels this summer or next.

The moth’s pesky caterpillars prefer chomping on oak leaves but will also dine on maple, spruce, birch and aspen foliage.

In the forest, a tree might be able to survive the threat, Cutler said. But in an urban environment, where trees are already stressed from traffic and construction, “it’s really risky” and could be fatal.

“We might have 10,000 gypsy moths in a hectare normally, but when we get to peak infestation there might even be 10,000 in a tree,” said Cutler.

“There’s a lot of bugs in one place,” he said. “The whole tree gets taken over.”

To deal with the problem, staff are asking the Parks and Environment Committee to approve a spring pre-emptive strike.

They recommend spraying 135 hectares of land in Etobicoke and Parkdale/High Park by helicopter with a substance called Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies kurstaki (Btk).

When the caterpillars ingest the bacteria they can no longer digest food and they starve. But is not harmful to people, other animals, or the trees, Cutler said.

Staff recommend ground spraying, tree injection and mass egg removal be done at trouble spots within the same areas.

Cutler said the pests have a natural breeding cycle in which they peak about every 7-10 years.

The species causes headaches for homeowners as they make netting in trees, which turns backyard barbeques into fire hazards, he added.

Janet McKay, executive director of the tree non-profit LEAF, said Toronto’s trees would better withstand pests like gypsy moths if the urban canopy was better taken care of.

“We can be doing things like preventing other stresses, making sure trees aren’t suffering any root damage from things like digging and construction,” she said.