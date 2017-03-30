Toronto stock index down slightly as Cenovus stock plunges after megadeal

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index is down modestly this morning, as investors sell off shares of one of Alberta's big oilsands players.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index dropped 5.82 points to 15,651.81, after 90 minutes of trading.

That includes a 12 per cent decline for Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE), which announced late Wednesday that it will buy most of the Canadian assets of Houston-based ConocoPhillips.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 86.85 points to 20,746.17 and the S&P 500 index added 8.61 points to 2,369.74. The Nasdaq composite index was up 16.92 points to 5,914.46, trading 10 points higher than its record close.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.24 cents US, up 0.24 of a U.S. cent from Wednesday's close.

The May crude contract was up 62 cents at US$50.13 per barrel and May natural gas contracts were down one cent at US$3.22 per mmBTU.