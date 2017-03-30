Toronto women on boards motion clears hurdle at council

Toronto City Council is one step closer to mandating that boards of companies awarded city contracts have at least 30 per cent women.

A motion for staff to study and report back on the idea passed late Wednesday, despite the objections of a vocal minority of councillors.

Holland called the lack of women or corporate boards “another glass ceiling,” and the new suggested policy “a strong carrot.”

Metro has reported extensively on the lack of women on corporate boards, including the fact that women hold an average of only 13 per cent of board positions on companies listed on the Toronto Stock exchange, according to a recent report from business law firm Osler.

Adding women to boards not only gives the corporations a “diversity of perspectives” but can also help women add to their resumes, Holland said.

“It helps those women to get to the C-suite to become CEOs,” she said.

Councillor Karygiannis, one of five members of council who voted against the motion, told Metro he opposes it for putting “too much government oversight” on private corporations.

He questioned what it would mean for very small boards of family-run businesses.

“It opens up a Pandora’s box,” he said.

But Holland said change is needed to address how the overwhelming numbers of “pale, stale and male” corporate board members, tend to hire people like them, despite the number of qualified women out there.

She said staff will look at whether such a regulation has been put into place anywhere else, as well as the best way to implement the policy.