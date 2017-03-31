Toronto police investigate fatal shooting in Etobicoke
A victim who had been shot in the head was found in a driveway on a quiet, residential street.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 54-year-old man is dead after a shooting in an Etobicoke residential neighbourhood.
According to Toronto police, the victim was found dead in the driveway of a La Rush Dr. home, near Scarlett Rd. and Eglinton Ave. at about 2:30 a.m. He had been shot at least once in the head.
Police say the caller reported a male, about six-feet-tall and wearing dark clothing fleeing the scene. However, they can’t be certain if that person was involved in the shooting or running away from it.
Officers are currently searching the neighbourhood. They have yet to reveal what connection the victim had to the property he was found on.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women