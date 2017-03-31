Toronto police investigate fatal shooting in Etobicoke

A 54-year-old man is dead after a shooting in an Etobicoke residential neighbourhood.

According to Toronto police, the victim was found dead in the driveway of a La Rush Dr. home, near Scarlett Rd. and Eglinton Ave. at about 2:30 a.m. He had been shot at least once in the head.

Police say the caller reported a male, about six-feet-tall and wearing dark clothing fleeing the scene. However, they can’t be certain if that person was involved in the shooting or running away from it.