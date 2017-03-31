Man, 27, charged in 4 alleged sex assaults at York University in Toronto
TORONTO — A 27-year-old man is facing charges after a rash of reported sexual assaults at Toronto's York University.
Toronto police say the alleged incidents all took place during the month of March in various locations around the school campus.
Investigators say three alleged victims were approached in four separate incidents.
They say the man attempted to strike up conversations with most of the complainants before allegedly sexually assaulting them, and in one case tracked a woman down again after she managed to get away.
Police say the man is a former student and employee of York University, but provided no other details.
He is facing four counts of sexual assault.
