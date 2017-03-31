McDonald's Canada says its website's jobs section was hacked
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — McDonald's Canada says the jobs section of its
The company said Friday that the accessed information includes names, addresses, phone numbers, employment histories and other standard job application information.
McDonald's Canada says the site doesn't collect banking information or health information.
The fast food chain says it is investigating and apologizes to those affected.
It advises anybody interested in applying for a job to do so in person at any McDonald's Canada restaurant.
McDonald's has more than 1,400 restaurants in Canada and more than 80,000 Canadian employees.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Liberals could face uphill battle once provincial election is called, says Halifax professor
-
Globe and Mail suspends Leah McLaren over breastfeeding column
-
$1,500 for 500 square feet: Vancouver’s shockingly high ‘affordable’ rents
-
'Assume everything has fentanyl': Casual users warned about contaminated party drugs
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women