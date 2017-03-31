#MetroArtsChallenge: A Happy Capy Birthday
Welcome Bonnie and Clyde's brood to Toronto with a custom-made card for the capybara babies
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Toronto’s favourite capybara couple, Bonnie and Clyde, are now the proud parents of three fluffy bundles of joy.
Here's your next arts challenge: Wish them a happy birthday and welcome them to Toronto with a hand-drawn card.
Start with our template, but the sky is the limit in terms of the art you create. Feel free to print it out and paint or draw a masterpiece, compose a poem, or make a digital work of art.
Snap a picture of your creation or scan it and send it to genna.buck@metronews.ca. Or tweet with the hashtag #MetroArtsChallenge. Happy Capy drawing!
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women