#MetroArtsChallenge: A Happy Capy Birthday

Welcome Bonnie and Clyde's brood to Toronto with a custom-made card for the capybara babies

Bonnie, Clyde, and their three bouncing capybabies

Courtesy Jason McCullough

Start with this template, but let your imagination be your guide!

Andres Plana/Metro

Toronto’s favourite capybara couple, Bonnie and Clyde, are now the proud parents of three fluffy bundles of joy.

Here's your next arts challenge: Wish them a happy birthday and welcome them to Toronto with a hand-drawn card.

Start with our template, but the sky is the limit in terms of the art you create. Feel free to print it out and paint or draw a masterpiece, compose a poem, or make a digital work of art.  

Snap a picture of your creation or scan it and send it to genna.buck@metronews.ca. Or tweet with the hashtag #MetroArtsChallenge. Happy Capy drawing!

