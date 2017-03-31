Sunshine List: Nearly 124,000 public servants made more than $100K
The $100,000 threshold to land on the list has not been changed since 1996.
A record 123,410 Ontario public servants earned $100,000 and up last year.
That’s according to the annual Sunshine List of civil service salaries released Friday at Queen’s Park.
The highest-paid person was Ontario Power Generation president and CEO Jeff Lyash, who made $1.16 million for keeping the lights on in the province.
“It is important for our government to be a leader in openness, accountability and transparency,” said Liz Sandals, the Treasury Board president, who earned $165,851, the standard cabinet minister’s salary.
Premier Kathleen Wynne made $208,974 while Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown took home $180,886 and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath earned $158,158.
All MPPs have had their salaries frozen since 2008.
On Wednesday, Wynne said there are no plans to lift the $100,000 threshold, which has not changed since 1996.
If inflation is taken into account, $100,000 in 1996 is the equivalent of $149,424 now and $100,000 today would have been $67,925 back then.
“Increase the amount, which would mean there are fewer people on the Sunshine List? I’m not sure that that accomplishes the transparency that the Sunshine List is intended to engender,” Wynne said.
“One hundred thousand dollars is still a lot of money and so we’re going to keep it at that level,” the premier said.
However, if the threshold had been adjusted for inflation, the number of employees included on it would have dropped by 84 per cent.
Last year, there were 115,432 people on the list — so it has increased by 6.9 per cent.
Other big earners included: retired University of Toronto president and CEO William Moriarty, who made $1.05 million; Ontario Pension Board executive vice-president and chief investment officer Jill Pepall at $835,389; OPG chief nuclear officer Glenn Jager at $832,750; University Health Network president and CEO Peter Pisters at $753,992; Sinai Health System president and CEO Joseph Mapa at $719,724; Baycrest Centre for Geriatric Care president William Reichman at $718,475; Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre president and CEO Barry McLellan at $715,000; the Hospital for Sick Children’s president and CEO Michael Apkon at $690,566; and Centre for Addiction and Mental Health president and CEO Catherine Zahn at $672,731.
Progressive Conservative MPP Vic Fedeli (Nipissing), who made $116,500, lamented that Hydro One employees’ salaries are no longer available since that utility is being partially privatized.
“In a time when people are struggling to keep the lights on, the Wynne government continues to hand out excessive salaries to their friends at Hydro One,” said Fedeli.
