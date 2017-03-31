Pipe rupture prompts restrictions at Barrick mine in Argentina

TORONTO — Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX) says officials in Argentina's San Juan province are temporarily restricting the use of cyanide at one of its gold mines until remedial work following a pipe rupture is completed.

Barrick says a monitoring system at its Veladero mine detected the rupture in a pipe carrying gold-bearing solution on a leach pad Tuesday evening.

The Toronto-based gold miner says all of the leaked solution was contained at the site and none of it reached any diversion channels or bodies of water.

San Juan provincial authorities inspected the site the following day and Barrick says it is working to complete this remediation as quickly as possible.

Barrick says the incident did not pose any threat to the health of employees or the environment.

Barrick also says it does not expect this incident to impact its 2017 production guidance at the open-pit mine some 374 kilometres northwest of the city of San Juan.