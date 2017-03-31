News / Toronto

Toronto police investigating 14th homicide of year after man found dead on driveway

TORONTO — Police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found dead on a driveway in Toronto early Friday.

Toronto police say they received a call for a shooting in the city's west end after the caller heard a bang and saw a man on the ground.

They say the call occurred around 2:30 a.m.

Detectives are on scene investigating what police say is the city's 14th homicide of the year.

