Toronto police investigating 14th homicide of year after man found dead on driveway
TORONTO — Police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found dead on a driveway in Toronto early Friday.
Toronto police say they received a call for a shooting in the city's west end after the caller heard a bang and saw a man on the ground.
They say the call occurred around 2:30 a.m.
Detectives are on scene investigating what police say is the city's 14th homicide of the year.
