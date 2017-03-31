Toronto stock index near break-even point, U.S. markets lower, loonie flat
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index has been hovering near the break-even point today.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.02 points to 15,582.78 after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 39.10 points to 20,689.39.
The S&P 500 index shed 0.80 of a point to 2,367.26 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 1.67 points to 5,916.02.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.99 cents US, down 0.01 of a cent from Thursday's close.
The May crude contract was down 14 cents at US$50.21 per barrel and May natural gas contracts were up two cents at US$3.21 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up $1.10 at US$1,249.10 an ounce and May copper contracts were down two cents at US$2.65 a pound.
