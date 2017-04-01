Man, 55, fatally shot in Vaughan, Ont., parking lot Friday

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police in York Region say a man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a "social club" in Vaughan, Ont., on Friday night.

Investigators say Dominic Triumbari, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 8 p.m.

Officers are asking for witnesses who may have seen a man in dark clothing fleeing the area of Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road.

They're also looking for people who may have had dashcams turned on in the area at the time.