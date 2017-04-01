Woman, 55, charged with second-degree murder in Christmas Eve stabbing death
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — A woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Christmas Eve death of a man in Toronto.
Police charged 55-year-old Shirley Elizabeth Shubley on Friday, and are thanking the public for helping with the investigation.
Investigators say that on the afternoon of Dec. 24, 2016, police were called to the scene of a stabbing.
They say a man, 48-year-old Michael Jacobson, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Shubley appeared in court Saturday morning to face the charge.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women