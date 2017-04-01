Woman, 55, charged with second-degree murder in Christmas Eve stabbing death

TORONTO — A woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Christmas Eve death of a man in Toronto.

Police charged 55-year-old Shirley Elizabeth Shubley on Friday, and are thanking the public for helping with the investigation.

Investigators say that on the afternoon of Dec. 24, 2016, police were called to the scene of a stabbing.

They say a man, 48-year-old Michael Jacobson, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.