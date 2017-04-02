Facts about the 3 Ontario police oversight agencies under review

TORONTO — The Independent Police Oversight Review under Court of Appeal Justice Michael Tulloch is scheduled to release its report and recommendations on police oversight and accountability in Ontario on Thursday. Here are some facts about the three current oversight agencies.

___

Special Investigations Unit (SIU): The best known of the police oversight agencies. Its mandate is to investigate death, serious injuries or sexual assault allegations involving police and civilians and decide whether criminal charges against an officer are warranted.

Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD): Since 2009, this agency deals with public complaints about officer conduct or the policies and services of a police department. The director may refer a complaint deemed to be founded to the relevant chief of police or commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC): Perhaps the least known of the three oversight agencies. Its aim is to ensure adequate and effective policing services are provided by, among other things, hearing appeals of disciplinary decisions, investigating complaints about chiefs of police, police officers and members of police services boards, and adjudicating disputes between municipal councils and boards involving budget matters.