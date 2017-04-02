Hamilton police investigating city’s first homicide of 2017

HAMILTON—Hamilton police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year following a serious assault that took place Saturday afternoon on Parkdale Avenue North near Britannia Avenue.

At 3:30 p.m., police were called to an alleyway behind a small apartment building at 216 Parkdale Ave. N., where they found a man who had been assaulted.

He was taken to Hamilton General Hospital and later died from his injuries. The victim has not yet been identified.

The nature of the assault and the reason for the attack are still under investigation.

Late Saturday night, police had cordoned off almost the entire block bounded by Parkdale, Britannia, Glassco Avenue North and Melvin Avenue.

A resident of 216 Parkdale Ave. N. said he returned home in the middle of the afternoon and noticed a large amount of blood at the back of the building. He immediately called 911, he said, even though there was no sign of an injured person at the time.

The man, who did not want to be identified because of the nature of the crime, said he later discovered the victim was in the back staircase of 210 Parkdale Ave. N., which is another small apartment building attached to 216 Parkdale.

The man said one of his neighbours was performing CPR on the victim until emergency personnel arrived on the scene and whisked him to hospital.

The man said he believed the victim was a man named Melvin, who he estimated was in his 30s, worked as a painter and had lived in one of the units at 210 Parkdale for about three years.

“He was not a bad person,” said the resident. “Not too much trouble.”

The man said he was unsure what would have prompted the altercation.