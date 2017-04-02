Luxury cars among 12 vehicles impounded by OPP for stunt driving

A dozen luxury cars have been impounded after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) set-up a traffic stop on Highway 400 in Barrie on Sunday.

Police say they received multiple reports of vehicles driving erratically and driving on the shoulder Sunday at speeds of more than 150km/h on Highway 407 and Highway 400.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP said 12 drivers have been charged with stunt driving.

Schmidt tweeted that the drivers have had their licences suspended for seven days and the cars will also be impounded for seven days.

Among the 12 vehicles impounded are a Lamborghini, a Rolls Royce, a Mercedes, a Porsche and a BMW.

Schmidt said the roads are not for people who want to turn them into their playground and racetrack.

“Multiple vehicles impounded for stunt driving on #Hwy400 in Barrie. #TakeItToATrack” he tweeted.