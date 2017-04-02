News / Toronto

Man and woman seriously injured in shooting at downtown club

It was a violent night in downtown Toronto with a shooting at Spadina Ave. and King St. W. and a stabbing at George St. and Dundas St. E.

Toronto police are investigating a double shooting at an after-hours club, and a stabbing early Sunday morning. Both incidents happened in the downtown core.

(Andrew Lahodynskyj / Toronto Star file photo)

A man and a woman are in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the downtown core early Sunday morning.

At around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a call about a shooting near Spadina Ave. and King St. W. Officers at the scene told media it happened inside an after-hours nightclub.

Paramedics say they transported a male in his 20s to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police later confirmed a second shooting victim, a woman, made her own way to hospital. Her injuries are also life-threatening, police say.

Police did not provide information on any possible suspects.

In a separate incident, police responded to a call about a stabbing in the George St. and Dundas St. E. area at around 5 a.m.

A male in his 20s was rushed to a hospital in serious condition after multiple stab wounds to his torso.

According to police, the victim was not cooperating with the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding both incidents remain unclear.

