Man and woman seriously injured in shooting at downtown club
It was a violent night in downtown Toronto with a shooting at Spadina Ave. and King St. W. and a stabbing at George St. and Dundas St. E.
A man and a woman are in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the downtown core early Sunday morning.
At around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a call about a shooting near Spadina Ave. and King St. W. Officers at the scene told media it happened inside an after-hours nightclub.
Paramedics say they transported a male in his 20s to the hospital with critical injuries.
Police later confirmed a second shooting victim, a woman, made her own way to hospital. Her injuries are also life-threatening, police say.
Police did not provide information on any possible suspects.
In a separate incident, police responded to a call about a stabbing in the George St. and Dundas St. E. area at around 5 a.m.
A male in his 20s was rushed to a hospital in serious condition after multiple stab wounds to his torso.
According to police, the victim was not cooperating with the investigation.
The circumstances surrounding both incidents remain unclear.
