Ontario ticket claims Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — The $7 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw was claimed by a lone ticket sold somewhere in Ontario.
And the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was also won by an Ontario ticket holder.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 5 will be approximately $5 million.
