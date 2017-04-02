Second officer charged in Sammy Yatim will plead not guilty to misconduct counts

TORONTO — The lawyer representing a second police officer facing a misconduct charge in the case of a youth killed on a Toronto streetcar says his client will plead not guilty if the matter proceeds.

Peter Brauti has confirmed that Sgt. Dusan Dan Pravica has been charged under the Police Services Act in the case of Sammy Yatim after an investigation by the Office of the Independent Police Review Director, the agency that oversees the police department.

Yatim, 18, died after he was shot nine times by another officer, Const. James Forcillo, on a Toronto streetcar nearly four years ago.

Forcillo was acquitted of a murder charge last year in the case but was found guilty of attempted murder.

Forcillo was handed a six year prison sentence but has appealed his conviction and is free on bail pending the appeal.

Yatim's shooting was captured on cellphone videos and went viral online, sparking public outrage and a police review of officers' use of force.

Pravica tasered Yatim during the incident.