Talks break down between union and the Canadian Hearing Society

TORONTO — The union representing employees with the Canadian Hearing Society says talks aimed at ending an Ontario-wide strike have broken down.

In a statement, the Canadian Union of Public Employees says it could not reach a deal with the hearing society after four days of bargaining.

The unionized workers, who have been on strike since March 6, include counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists and interpreters.

They work at 24 Canadian Hearing Society offices across Ontario.

The society has said it is trying to reach a deal that will position the organization well for the future to provide services and programs to its clients.