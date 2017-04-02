Five ways to make the most of the 2017 Toronto Blue Jays season

It’s still cold outside, but early April means it’s time for another season of Blue Jays baseball as they play their first game of the year today in Baltimore. If you feel like 2017 is the time to make the most of the season and embrace the home team then we have your handy cheat sheet.

Read a book

No, really! More than any of the other major sports, baseball has a great literary tradition. There’s older books like Ball Four and The Boys of Summer, but there’s lots of good new ones too. For the 2017 season, check out Baseball Life Advice by Toronto writer Stacey May Fowles, which unpacks and explains sports feelings for the casual and dedicated fan alike.

Pick a favourite player

Whether it’s Daenerys Targaryen or Jughead Jones, fandom is more fun when you invest yourself in a particular person. The Jays provide a handful of options, including perennial MVP candidate Josh Donaldson, aging veteran Jose Bautista, exuberant pitcher Marcus Stroman, or acrobatic centre fielder Kevin Pillar.

Find your local pub

So you really want to watch the Jays game but you don’t have cable because it’s 2017. Solution: get a couple of friends together and watch at a baseball-friendly pub. There’s Opera Bob’s and the Dock Ellis in the West End (the latter is named for the pitcher who threw a no hitter on LSD), Or if you want to get fancy there’s Real Sports Bar by the Air Canada Centre. Regardless, find your local home base.

Arrive early

So you’ve decided to go to a game. That’s great! But since the Jays starting winning again, two things have happened — more people go to the games (surprise!) and they instituted security checks before entry. Combined, this means that there’s a wait before you can enter the stadium. Get there at least 15 minutes before game time.

Don’t pay for overpriced stadium food