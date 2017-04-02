Twelve people have been charged with stunt driving, luxury cars impounded
TORONTO — Twelve luxury cars have been impounded and their drivers charged with stunt driving after police say they put on a dangerous display on Ontario's Highway 400 on Sunday.
The Ontario Provincial Police received multiple complaints about cars speeding, changing lanes, and driving erratically on the highway between Toronto and Barrie.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the vehicles were all luxury cars, including Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Audis, and Rolls-Royces.
The cars have been impounded for seven days, and their drivers will face a seven-day license suspension.
Schmidt says the highways are there for everyone's use and not for those who think they can use it as their personal racetrack.
