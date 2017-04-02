Woman in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Ontario in Scarborough
The woman in her 60s was taken to hospital Sunday afternoon after CPR was performed at the scene.
A woman in her 60s is in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Ontario by Toronto Fire in Scarborough Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the scene near Guild Inn, on Guildwood Pkwy near Galloway Rd. at 3:40 p.m.
Capt. Adrian Ratushniak of Toronto Fire said a caller reported that a person was in the water and seemed to be unresponsive. Emergency crews arrived and began CPR on the woman, Ratushniak said.
The woman was pulled from the lake at 4:04 p.m., according to Ratushniak.
Paramedics said the woman was treated and taken to hospital in critical condition.
