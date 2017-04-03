Brampton students win big with NASA for plan to orbit Mars

If they ever have to leave Earth, this group of Grade 12 students have a back-up plan.

Five students from Brampton’s Central Peel Secondary School have won second prize in their grade in a worldwide NASA competition for designing a space settlement to orbit around Mars.

“It has everything that you need to survive,” said 17-year-old Vishvam Mazumdar of their design.

“It's supposed to last forever, theoretically.”

Equipped with food and water production, living quarters, and radiation protection, as well as entertainment and sports options, the settlement would be one kilometre in diameter and about 300-metres in height.

It takes the shape of an ellipsis, inspired by the Death Star from Star Wars.

“Because it has the most surface area and you can put solar panels all over the ship in order to get the most solar energy harvested,” said Mazumdar of the shape choice.

The community also comes with a sophisticated political system lifted from the popular young adult novel Ender’s Game.

Calculus teacher Simona Matei will travel with the group to Missouri next month to present the plan at the International Space Development Conference.

She was impressed at the initiative they took with the project once she told them about the competition.

“They just took off,” she said with a laugh.