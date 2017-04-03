Court upholds TTC’s random drug-testing policy

A judge has rejected an attempt by the TTC workers’ union to block the transit agency’s new drug testing policy, clearing the way for random checks for substance abuse among transit employees.

In his ruling, Frank Marrocco, the associate chief justice of the Ontario Superior Court, wrote that “the evidence satisfies me that there is a demonstrated workplace drug and alcohol problem at the TTC, which is currently hard to detect and verify.”

He determined that random drug testing would increase the chance that an employee who is prone to using drugs or alcohol would either be detected or deterred, which, in turn, would increase public safety.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113, which represents more than 10,000 TTC workers, had vigorously opposed the introduction of the policy, arguing that it would cause irreparable harm to employees and violate their right to privacy.

In dismissing the union’s application for an injunction, Marrocco rejected those arguments: “I am not persuaded that instituting random drug and alcohol testing creates the likelihood of psychological harm to the employees, results in reputational damage or permanently damages the relationship between employees and management,” he wrote.

A spokesperson for Local 113 declined to comment Monday afternoon, but said the union would be issuing a statement shortly.

In a press release, the TTC stated that the random drug testing policy “is based on the absolute need for safety.”

“As North America’s third largest transit system, carrying more than 500 million people annually, employing 14,000 people in a region of some five million, the TTC has a duty of care to its employees and the public,” the statement said.

The transit agency had planned to introduce the policy Mar. 1, but delayed it pending the outcome of the hearing, which took place over two days starting Feb. 28.