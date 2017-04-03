Massive new Samsung Experience Store opening at Eaton Centre

An enormous Samsung store is going to be the latest new tenant to land at the Eaton Centre.

The two-level 21,000-square foot Samsung Experience Store will be the South Korean company’s largest retail space in the country when it opens later this summer, according to a release.

The store will also be home to a Canadian first: A fully functioning Samsung test kitchen that will provide demonstrations of the company’s many home gadgets.

However, sure to be a bigger draw are interactive departments dedicated to the Samsung Gear virtual reality technology.