Massive new Samsung Experience Store opening at Eaton Centre

The two-level "Samsung Experience Store" will be the company's largest retail space in Canada.

The two-level Samsung Experience Store will be the largest in the country when it opens at the Eaton Centre later this summer.

An enormous Samsung store is going to be the latest new tenant to land at the Eaton Centre.

The two-level 21,000-square foot Samsung Experience Store will be the South Korean company’s largest retail space in the country when it opens later this summer, according to a release.

The store will also be home to a Canadian first: A fully functioning Samsung test kitchen that will provide demonstrations of the company’s many home gadgets.

However, sure to be a bigger draw are interactive departments dedicated to the Samsung Gear virtual reality technology.

The downtown location will be the fourth Samsung Experience Store to open in Canada. The others are at Yorkdale Mall, Richmond Centre, Metrotown Mall in B.C. and the West Edmonton Mall.

