Light trucks power new vehicle sales to record of 187,000 for March
RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — Light trucks spurred Canadian new auto sales to a record high for March.
DesRosiers Automotive Reports says more than 187,000 vehicles rolled off the lot last month, up seven per cent from the same month last year, which was then an all-time high for March.
The consulting firm says passenger car sales fell slightly but light truck sales rose by more than 11 per cent to make up the difference.
BMO chief economist Douglas Porter says year-to-date vehicle sales are up almost five per cent, putting new car sales well on their way to setting another annual record this year after four straight years of record volumes.
He says Canadian sales growth contrasts with slowing new vehicle sales in the United States, where they fell to a two-year low in March.
DesRosiers says General Motors, the overall volume leader, sold more than 30,100 vehicles in March in Canada, up about 23 per cent, while Honda sales rose 19 per cent to 17,400.
