Grassroots agents of change score major support for climate work

They’re dynamic and lead community efforts across Ontario to fight climate change and protect the environment.

And now for 2017, they’ll have the backing of the Centre for Social Innovation.

From enterprises in farming and fashion to startups in clean energy and the sharing economy, 21 groups and individuals make up the latest cohort of CSI’s Agents of Change. They’ll receive guidance and support in their quest to build a resilient and low-carbon economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

It’s a timely theme considering the current political situation, said CSI’s manager of impact and accelerators Barnabe Geis.

“We have a U.S. administration that is determined to basically dismantle any environmental regulations,” he said, referring to Donald Trump’s recent order to limit the government’s enforcement on climate and environmental rules.

In collaboration with the provincial ministry of environment and climate change, CSI will provide the selected projects with workspaces as well as training, mentorship, advisory services and access to capital to improve their contributions to climate protection.

Throughout the year, the projects will be assessed to measure and quantify their progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Geis said part of CSI’s objectives is to show that solutions on climate change are not only going to come from government or big corporations.

Box: Three of the 21 Agents of Change for 2017:

- Anwaatin Inc.: A company that provides technical support and opportunities for climate change action in indigenous communities (anwaatin means “calm weather” in Ojibway).

- CO2Velo: A Toronto startup that sells carbon offset credits to pollution emitters, and uses the funds to provide financial incentives for people to bike.

- Farm Fund: An initiative that works with Ontario farmers to upgrade and protect farmlands through soil care practices that help sequester carbon.