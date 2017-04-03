North American stock indexes slip into red after positive start, loonie down
TORONTO — Canada's main stock index started the week on a higher note but quickly slipped into the red in late morning trading today.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 70.25 points to 15,477.50 after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the three main indexes also lost ground about mid-morning after starting off with modest gains.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 76.46 points to 20,586.76, the S&P 500 index shed 9.92 points to 2,352.80 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 21.47 points to 5,890.27.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.69 cents US, down half a cent from Friday's close.
The May crude contract was down 35 cents at US$50.25 per barrel and May natural gas contracts were down four cents at US$3.15 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up $2.70 at US$1,253.90 an ounce and May copper contracts were down four cents at US$2.61 a pound.
