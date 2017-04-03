Robert Lepage to direct 'Coriolanus' at Stratford Festival in 2018

TORONTO — Quebec theatre maverick Robert Lepage plans to direct a production of Shakespeare's tragedy "Coriolanus" at the Stratford Festival.

The festival in southwestern Ontario tells The Canadian Press that Lepage will helm the production for the 2018 season.

It will mark his directing debut at the repertory theatre company.

The production will be in association with Lepage's multidisciplinary production company Ex Machina, which is based in Quebec City, where he grew up.

The visionary playwright/director/actor/filmmaker has many projects on the go.

He's currently touring his shows "Needles and Opium," "The Far Side of the Moon" and "887," which runs April 7-16 at Canadian Stage in Toronto.

Next year he plans to revive his opera "The Nightingale and Other Short Fables" at the Canadian Opera Company and premiere "Frame by Frame" at the National Ballet.

Lepage is known for his innovative works, which have also included Richard Wagner's "Ring" cycle at the Metropolitan Opera.