Robert Lepage to direct 'Coriolanus' at Stratford Festival in 2018
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Quebec theatre maverick Robert Lepage plans to direct a production of Shakespeare's tragedy "Coriolanus" at the Stratford Festival.
The festival in southwestern Ontario tells The Canadian Press that Lepage will helm the production for the 2018 season.
It will mark his directing debut at the repertory theatre company.
The production will be in association with Lepage's multidisciplinary production company Ex Machina, which is based in Quebec City, where he grew up.
The visionary playwright/director/actor/filmmaker has many projects on the go.
He's currently touring his shows "Needles and Opium," "The Far Side of the Moon" and "887," which runs April 7-16 at Canadian Stage in Toronto.
Next year he plans to revive his opera "The Nightingale and Other Short Fables" at the Canadian Opera Company and premiere "Frame by Frame" at the National Ballet.
Lepage is known for his innovative works, which have also included Richard Wagner's "Ring" cycle at the Metropolitan Opera.
"Coriolanus" follows the political pursuits of legendary Roman warrior Gaius Marcius Coriolanus.
-
Tory's Toronto
John Tory's appeal for provincial help gets drowned out by his politics
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto