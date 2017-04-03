Sexual assault survivor says advocates feel silenced by University of Toronto

Members of a group advocating for sexual-assault survivors feel they’re feeling being silenced by University of Toronto’s administration.

Silence is Violence cofounder Ellie Ade Kur told Metro the group plastered campus with black-and-white posters in mid-March. The posters featured stories they collected of survivors dealing with the university.

But she said the majority of the posters were taken down immediately thereafter, and the people doing it told her they had been instructed to do so by the university administration. Other posters, she added, were left untouched.

Related:

The university’s director of media relations Althea Blackburn-Evans said caretakers would have taken down any posters outside of permitted areas.

“I can’t confirm who they would have spoken to and what that person might have said. All I can tell you is the university has guidelines around this stuff and we take posters down not because of content but because of where they are,” she said.

For Ade Kur, a PhD geography student, the incident is further proof that the administration isn’t listening, even after the release of the new standalone sexual assault and harassment policy last January.

“This is just a very physical manifestation of what they’ve already been doing to us,” she said.

Among her concerns: how front-line workers have treated students in the past, and the fact that people employed by the university will still be dealing with complaints.

“It’s a conflict of interest already that the university’s addressing these cases on its own and not turning to external organizations,” she said.

Terry McQuaid, executive director of personal safety, high risk and sexual violence prevention and support at the university, said the new policy contains training for front-line workers and that external investigators are involved in some cases.