'Our duty to help:' Group launches relief campaign for East Africa

A community effort is underway in Toronto to bring some relief to people facing famine in East Africa.

One local charity is springing into action following last week’s Metro series chronicling the famine in four countries. The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) is launching a campaign for emergency assistance to people in Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

The four countries have endured three years of drought that have devastated crops and livestock, leaving millions close to starvation. But the crisis has largely been overlooked, said IDRF chair Zeib Jeeva.

“We have so many kids that are possibly going to die because aid is not coming,” he said. “It’s very sad that there isn’t much attention about this dire situation. We feel it’s our duty to help.”

The UN has warned that the humanitarian crisis will escalate if a $4.4 billion relief fund is not provided by July. Ethiopia and Kenya are not on the UN watch, but the two countries could also be affected by the looming crisis in East Africa, according to IDRF.

As part of the campaign, the charity will partner with organizations on the ground to provide meals to people in need – many of whom have been internally displaced and live in temporary camps.

Jeeva said it is important to provide immediate emergency relief to those facing starvation, but the greater emphasis must be on long-term stability and sustainability of affected communities.

“We can’t just be there when the situation is in the media and forget people afterwards,” he said.

Fundraiser: