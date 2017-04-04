Later last call could be costly, warns Toronto physician

A Toronto emergency room doctor is warning the city against extending last call.

Dr. Joel Ray, a physician and researcher at St. Michael’s Hospital, will present a report warning about the risks of prolonged bar activity to the city’s economic development committee on Friday.

The committee has been studying the possibility of emulating many other big cities like Chicago and Montreal to move the current 2 a.m. alcohol service deadline to a later hour, a move that could boost the nighttime economy.

But Ray said there’s need to consider the potential for “human costs.” He believes such change would lead to more incidents of intentional and unintentional injuries among patrons.

“Right now we can see that calls to EMS and ambulances go up at around 2 in the morning,” he said, noting the report shows an eight-to-10-time increase for such calls in areas around establishments serving alcohol.

He said his findings are similar to studies in Australia and Norway, which showed that extending the hours of service at bars increased the number of emergency calls.

“But when you shorten the hours and stop serving alcohol earlier, you lower the number of police calls for assaults,” he said.

The argument is also based on previous experiences. When Toronto changed the last call hour from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. back in 1996, there was an increase in trauma cases, said Ray.

“Alcohol unfortunately is a big player in interpersonal violence,” he said, adding his proposal isn’t about turning the city into “a nanny state.”

“If it’s about making the city more fun, most of us are for that. But we have to consider the economic balance between alcohol providers and the city services.”

How Toronto compares:

Toronto hasn’t changed its permanent last call since 1996 when the city pushed it back one hour from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. But some other major cities are just fine with a later last call, if they have one at all. Here’s a look around the world.

Last call:

Toronto: 2 a.m.

San Francisco: 2 a.m.

Montréal: 3 a.m.

Vancouver: 3 a.m.

New York City: 4 a.m.

Chicago: 4 a.m. (5 a.m. on Saturdays)

Paris, Shanghai, Rio de Janeiro: No last call