Exemption provides little relief, say tenants of Toronto's 401 Richmond

Arts and culture groups at 401 Richmond say the city’s latest move to assist them with skyrocketing rent isn’t enough.

The city’s government management committee on Monday unanimously approved a motion by Coun. Joe Cressy that provides a partial tax exemption by designating about 20 per cent of the 401 Richmond building as a Municipal Capital Facility.

Currently, the hub is taxed on the location value, not the services it provides. The change would give UrbanSpace – which owns the 401 Richmond building – a tax break to help make spaces more affordable for their tenants.

City council will vote on the proposal in its meeting later this month.

Related:

The effort is “a life preserver” but will not be enough to prevent many tenants from having to relocate or fold completely, said Dave Molenhuis of Between the Lines Publishing House, one of the tenants at the downtown cultural hub.

“We still face the bigger issue of being priced out of the shrinking affordable commercial rental market,” noting the province should create a new tax category for arts and culture spaces like the ones at 401 Richmond. “The provincial government cannot continue to let us wither on the vine.”

Earlier this year the city asked the province to consider making changes to the tax code to better protect heritage properties, especially those offering community services for arts and culture. There have been continuing negotiations between both parties, but the province has yet to commit any tax code changes.

Susan Dicks, whose costume and custom garments business has operated in the facility for over 30 years, said she’s concerned the new proposal will become “yet another piece of study and the next government will just fold it.”