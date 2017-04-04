Drizzy Manor: Drake's Bridle Path mansion getting VR treatment

It started with the goggles, now you’re here.

That’s the potential promise offered by Drizzy Manor, a virtual reality project that’s being designed by Toronto development studio OPIATS that promises an invitation to wander Drake’s mammoth under-construction Bridle Path compound.

Relying on blueprints and models that are publicly available, the company is working on recreating the “immense scale” of the 21,000-square foot nascent estate on Park Lane Circle in Toronto’s ultra-posh Bridle Path neighbourhood. The street is already home to well-heeled residents like Conrad Black and Gordon Lightfoot, who is looking forward to joining his new neighbour for breakfast some day.



“This project is an example of use-cases for video game engines…and the power of virtual reality,” reads a post on the OPIATS website. “Placing people in extraordinary situations and places they otherwise wouldn’t get to enjoy.”

The virtual Drizzy Manor is comprised of more than 7,500 separate objects, all rendered in real time via Epic’s Unreal Engine 4’s Global Illumination feature.

“Moving forward, this project acts as a test-bed for OPIATS. New gameplay elements and mechanics that we develop will be tested inside of Drizzy Manor first before being deployed to our other projects.”

For now, all that Park Lane Bling is a 360-degree film, but the studio is working on honing it into a playable experience that will allow gamers to pound the rock on the rapper’s indoor basketball court of cruise around his abundant abode on a hoverboard.