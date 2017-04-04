Parkdale No Frills will reopen in April

West-end shoppers on a budget are in luck, the Parkdale No Frills is set to reopen in just over two weeks.

Karen Gumbs, director of public relations and communications for Loblaw Companies told Metro Vi’s No Frills at 1435 King St. W. will reopen April 20.

The discount grocery store has been closed since early December.

“The landlord advised and said he needed to make emergency repairs to the roof,” said Gumbs.

“So obviously we had no choice but to close it.”

A free shuttle has run from the location to a No Frills on Lansdowne Avenue about 1.5 kilometres away.

Gumbs said it will continue to run until the store reopens.

Despite the shuttle, Torstar News Services reported in February that food bank use in the area has gone up since the store was shuttered.

Many low-income people in Parkdale depended on the No Frills and told Torstar News Services at the time that they felt stranded without the store.

Some worried the area would become a food desert if the supermarket didn’t reopen.