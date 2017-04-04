City explores possibility for a Parkdale community superhub

Parkdale could be the site of a community superhub.

City council passed a motion last week that could combine the development of three Toronto-owned buildings.

“The possibilities here are endless,” said Coun. Gord Perks, who cautioned that the plan is in a very early stage.

The Parkdale-High Park councillor noticed a couple months ago that three neighbouring buildings located at Queen Street and Cowan Avenue were either due for repairs or the lease was scheduled to expire. The city is also undergoing a real-estate review to make more use of its land, so the councillor asked staff from different departments to look at combining their work.

“I said, ‘Why don’t we do this as one big package,’” he told Metro, adding that city staff were intrigued by the opportunity.

The three buildings currently house the Parkdale Arts and Culture Centre, the Masaryk-Cowan Community Centre and the Parkdale Library. Each of the buildings are due for repairs over the next 10 years. Perks sees that as an opportunity to re-imagine how the buildings — and city services — can best work together.

There is also a Toronto Parking Authority lot directly to the west of the culture centre and Masaryk Park directly to the south of the community centre.