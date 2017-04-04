Woman allegedly sexually assaulted on downtown Toronto subway platform
TORONTO — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in an alleged sexual assault at a downtown Toronto subway station.
Investigators say a 19-year-old woman was approached by a man on the platform at Union station around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 26.
It's alleged the man sexually assaulted her after a brief conversation and she got on the train when it arrived.
Police say the woman then realized her alleged attacker had gotten on the same train through another door.
She told officers she believed the man — described as 30 to 40 years of age, six feet tall, with a medium build and brown hair — got off the train at either St. Andrew or Osgoode station.
Investigators have released a security camera image of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes him to contact police.
