Chapman’s Ice Cream melts hearts in battle to save school

Chapman’s Ice Cream is treating a local school to more than $2 million to stop it from being shut down.

Trustees at the Bluewater District School Board voted Tuesday night to approve a plan that would see the Municipality of Grey Highlands and the ice cream company keep the small school open in the short term.

Chapman’s has said it will have a hard time attracting families to the area as it expands its operations if Beavercrest Community School in Markdale is shut down.

The company has also pledged $2 million to help renovate or rebuild Beavercrest, with another $2 million promised by developer Parataxis, which would cover most of the cost of a new building.

The board has until June 2019 to work out deals with the municipality and private companies, as well as pitch the plan to the province.

At Queen’s Park on Wednesday, Education Minister Mitzie Hunter said “my understanding is that they are looking at innovative and creative solutions — we do support community hubs in schools, we know how important schools are to the social fabric of communities, and they are going to take the time to look at this project.”

She added, however, that there are clear fundraising guidelines in place for boards and she is glad to see the board is thoroughly looking at the proposal.

“It has been a challenging five months since the review process began,” Chapman’s said in an earlier statement to the Star. “Since then, (vice-president Ashley Chapman) made three proposals to the school board, with the final offer getting to a $4 million donation to the school board.”

The offer from Chapman’s and Parataxis would see the local arena rebuilt into a school, at a cost of $4.8 million.

“In the meantime, the operating deficit faced by the school in recent years ($48,167 in 2014-2015) will be absorbed by the Municipality of Grey Highlands and Chapman’s Ice Cream,” Chapman’s said in a release.

The move was approved by a majority of trustees at a committee of the whole, and requires a formal stamp of approval later this month.

Chapman also said they “are grateful to the board’s administration for breaking school closure patterns and trying something new; and we look forward to working with them and figuring out how to keep a school in Markdale indefinitely.

“We hope to preserve the well-being of these children, by giving them an opportunity to get quality education within their own community instead of spending hours daily on the bus.”

He noted that more than 700 homes are to be built in the village.

Progressive Conservative MPP Bill Walker (Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound) said 18 schools are set to close across his riding “and these are single school communities” that will be decimated. His party is calling for a two-year moratorium on school closings.

“You have Chapman’s who have come up with millions, you’ve got two developments coming up with millions of dollars, you have the municipal council coming up with money. How can you not look at this? … She (Hunter) has to step beyond the talking points and do what’s right before it’s too late.”