New national non-profit wants to build tech solutions for government problems

A new non-profit will recruit private-sector technology leaders for “tours of duty” to solve government problems.

Code for Canada launched Wednesday morning in Toronto and will aim to replicate successful programs implemented in the U.S., Australia and Mexico.

With $700,000 in preliminary funding from the Ontario government, Code for Canada will create $75,000 fellowships that will start in October. Teams of three developers will then spend nine months embedded in government.

Luke Simcoe, the spokesperson for Code for Canada and a Metro contributor, says part of the potential is changing how government thinks about problem solving.

“Technology is changing faster than government,” he told Metro, adding that citizens increasingly expect government services to be online.

“We want to show what’s possible.”

Previous solutions in other countries included a California food stamp website that reduced application times from one hour to under 10 minutes, and an Australian service that sends text-message reminders so people go to their legal aid appointments.

In the United States, Code for America has been compared to the Peace Corps for tech.

The non-profit organizations offer fellowship sums far below what applicants could typically earn in the private sector. But part of the appeal is the chance to create public solutions with a meaningful impact.

Code for Canada is small compared to its international counterparts. But the group hopes to find private and governmental partners across the country to extend its reach.

“There’s a whole lot of people who have a whole lot to offer,” said Simcoe.

The Code for America model has helped provide solutions to government problems around the world. Here are some highlights from the U.S.:

• In New Orleans, a team built the app Posting Pro, which reduces biases in job listings.

• Vocatus makes it easy for patients to request and gather all of their health-care information from different sources.