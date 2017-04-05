This video project tells Toronto's convenience stories
And the heart behind the project “transcends language".
Behind every convenience store, there’s a story.
Stina Dios realized this while working on a student project at OCAD and became determined to share them.
The result is Convenience Stories, a website and online video series that celebrates these community fixtures.
She tells the story of the convenience store owner in her building. He doesn’t speak English but sometimes giggles when Dios buys a late-night snack. The convenience store relationship, she says, “transcends language.”
The stores have their own logic, too. There’s the story of a clerk who was robbed and later became friends with the robber.
Then there’s Dom, the store owner who has hand-delivered items to St. Clair West locals for 50 years.
“The class ended,” Dios says of her OCAD project, “but I couldn’t let it go.”
She continued to work on the project with her husband, documentarian Liam Kearney. They put together five episodes for Fibe TV1 on the people behind stores in Parkdale, the Annex and Jane and Black Creek.
One video features Habesha Variety, where owners Dessale and Rita changed their wares to serve the preferences of Guatemalan and Salvadoran locals.
Another takes us to Old’s Cool General Store, the East York stop where co-owner Zahra Dhanani sometimes feels guilty charging customers money.
The series was renewed for a second season last week.
For Dios, convenience stores are a way to explore communities but also social issues and immigration.
She says there’s a “sense of ownership” of these spaces — that people refer to them as “my” convenience store. They become sites that store personal memories.
“These are really adored spaces and really adored people.”
