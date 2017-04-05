MPP Cheri DiNovo brings gender lens to provincial budget
Proposal follows federal and Toronto moves to apply gender equity perspective in budgeting process.
Ontario’s next budget could be designed through a gender-based framework.
Parkdale-High Park NDP MPP Cheri DiNovo presented a motion at Queen’s Park Wednesday that asks the provincial government to consider gender equity perspectives in next year’s budget – which is rumoured to be tabled later this month.
The proposal echoes last month’s federal budget announcement in which, according to Finance Minister Bill Morneau, all decisions were based in part on the impact they’ll have on women. Toronto city council passed a similar motion by Kristyn Wong-Tam during last month’s budget debate.
“We’re really behind the pack in Ontario for doing this,” said DiNovo, noting many countries around the world are heeding the United Nations’ call to bridge the gender gap by how they put their budgets together.
Putting a gender lens on the budgeting process is the most responsible thing to do for a province in which women make up more than half the population, she said. The move would help better address issues such as the high cost of childcare services, as well as help improve child benefit programs across the province.
DiNovo also believes a gender equity approach to provincial budgeting would improve conditions for those living in poverty. Shelters, for example, are full and turning people away – many of whom are women and members of marginalized groups, she said.
Even with transit investments, women take public transportation more often than men, she noted.
“The time is always now to catch up,” she said, adding she expects enough support when her motion gets debated next week. “It’s not just about passing the motion but acting on it. So we’ll see if they’re really serious about it when the budget comes out.”
