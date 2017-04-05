More snow and rain on the way for Toronto
The downpour is expected to start Wednesday night and continue until the end of the work week.
Toronto’s streak of soggy, miserable weather isn’t over yet.
Another round of heavy rain — and possibly even some springtime snow — is expected to hit southern Ontario late Wednesday night and continue until the end of the work week. The GTA can expect a messy commute Friday morning.
“Colder air with brisk northerly winds is forecast Thursday night, changing the rain to a slushy accumulation of snow by Friday morning,” said Environment Canada in an alert released Wednesday morning. “The snow should wind down on Friday.”
With as much as 30 mm of rainfall expected, Environment Canada said it may issue weather warnings in the next few days. Windy conditions won’t improve prospects for going outdoors, either.
Though Wednesday’s high is 11 C and Thursday’s is 8 C, temperatures are forecast to dip to a cool 4 C on Friday. The mercury may even drop to freezing Thursday and Friday nights.
However, don’t lose hope — a break is in sight. A “dramatic change” to more springlike sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-teens are expected on Saturday and Sunday, said Environment Canada.
Temperatures will continue to climb early next week, with highs of 18 C and even 20 C in Environment Canada’s forecast for Monday and Tuesday, respectively. However, expect a chance of showers again from Sunday night to Tuesday.
