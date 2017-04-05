Naomi Klein to publish Trump book 'No Is Not Enough' in June

TORONTO — Award-winning Canadian writer and activist Naomi Klein plans to release a book on U.S. President Donald Trump this summer.

Knopf Canada, an imprint of Penguin Random House Canada, says "No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump's Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need" will be published worldwide on June 13.

Klein is the author of the bestsellers "No Logo: Taking Aim at the Brand Bullies," "The Shock Doctrine" and "This Changes Everything," which inspired a documentary.

"This Changes Everything" also won the 2014 Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize for Nonfiction.

In November, Klein was awarded the Sydney Peace Prize.

Knopf Canada says her new book "exposes the forces behind Trump's success and explains why he is not an aberration but the product of our time — reality TV branding, celebrity obsession and CEO-worship, Vegas and Guantanamo, fake news and vulture bankers all rolled into one."