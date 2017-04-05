Ontario economy leaving young people behind, says new report

Hard work just doesn’t pay off the way it used to.

That’s the message behind a new report from Generation Squeeze, a group lobbying for young people, that finds millennials are being left behind in Ontario’s growing economy.

As real-estate prices soar in the GTA, young people are making less than in 2003, the report finds, leaving them unable to save for down payments while pinched to pay rising rents.

Millennials are also strained by rising debt loads from post secondary education and higher costs for childcare.

Overall, Ontario has the second worst economy in Canada after B.C. for their generation, the report finds.

"What’s fabulous for some is hurting others,” said Paul Kershaw, a University of British Columbia professor who leads Generation Squeeze, of high home prices.

“The GTA has become the epicentre for where hard work doesn’t pay off.”

It’s a situation Amara Possian, a local Generation Squeeze representative, knows well.

The 28-year-old “can’t even imagine” saving for a down payment for a house in the region.

“I think of Toronto as home and I’d like to stay but I’m not quite sure how that’s going to be possible,” she said.

Kershaw and Generation Squeeze have a range of suggested solutions for this intergenerational crisis, including measures to ease the housing burden such as closing the exemption that makes it possible for landlords to raise rents without limits on buildings built after 1991.

They also want the province to lower other costs, such as childcare, and transit, to offset high housing prices.

Shauna Brail, director of the University of Toronto’s Urban Studies Program, said it’s important to remember that young people are not the only ones who are struggling to stay in the city due to rising costs.

While there’s no magic solution, she advocates for encouraging more density in single-detached home neighbourhoods through zoning changes.

“If we want to build an inclusive city, then we need to build far more inclusive types of housing,” she said.

By the Numbers:

Wages: Ontario is the only province with a decline in full-time earnings for the typical 23-34 year-old since 2003, adjusting for inflation.

Home ownership: It took five years of full-time work to save a 20 per cent down payment on an averaged price home in Ontario in 1976-1980. It now takes about 15 years, adjusting for inflation, and nearly 20 in the GTA.

Debt: Since 1999 personal debt has risen by at least $19,000 for the typical person under age 35 in Ontario.